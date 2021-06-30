Ranking the 5 Best Opponents for The Fiend's WWE Return

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The Monday after WrestleMania 37, Bray Wyatt appeared in his Firefly Fun House and talked about looking forward to a fresh start. We have not seen or heard from him since.

Obviously, it's a matter of when, not if he will return. The Fiend is still a viable character who can be part of unique storylines as long as the creative team gives it the attention it deserves.

Toward the end of his most recent feud with Randy Orton, some members of the WWE Universe were growing tired of The Fiend and his shtick. WWE seemed to be out of ideas for him, so his segments with Orton and Alexa Bliss were becoming repetitive. The end to his 'Mania match with The Viper didn't help.

Taking a hiatus was the best thing he could have done for his character. Now, he can return refreshed and ready for something new, whatever that may be.

Wyatt has feuded with most of the top stars in WWE, but there are still plenty of options for opponents when he makes his comeback. Let's look at five potential rivals for The Fiend when he makes his return to the squared circle.