Ranking John Cena's Best WWE Matches in the Last Decade

10 of 10

From the moment you read the headline, you knew exactly what the No. 1 match on this list was going to be.

The summer of 2011 reignited an interest and fandom in pro wrestling it had sorely lacked for some time, thanks in large part to CM Punk's now-iconic Pipebomb Promo. His willingness to lash out against the establishment earned him the adulation of an audience begging for fresh, edgy and exciting.

He was the antihero fans had demanded, and as he entered his hometown of Chicago for his Money in the Bank 2011 main event match against WWE champion Cena, it was clear the fans demanded a new face at the top of the promotion.

The fans packed into the historic Allstate Arena were electric as Punk made his way to the ring, their support of their hometown hero unwavering. Cena, on the other hand, represented everything they wanted to change about WWE. He was the franchise star, the golden boy. They wanted him to lose the title to Punk, needed even.

The atmosphere was unlike anything WWE fans had witnessed since the height of the Attitude Era, and what Cena and Punk had in store for them was even greater.

In the main event of the July pay-per-view, Punk and Cena delivered an all-timer. That's not hyperbole or a writer lost in the moment. Their encounter at that show was as good, significant and transcendent a match as you will ever see.

Cena and Punk captivated and manipulated their audience, leaving them hanging on every near-fall, the uncertainty surrounding the challenger's contractual status with the company adding to the drama.

Ultimately, it was the noble Cena refusing to accept help from crooked authority figures Mr. McMahon and John Laurinaitis, that opened him up for the Go To Sleep and allowed Punk to leave with the WWE title.

From Punk's entrance all the way through his escape through the crowd, the match was a masterpiece of pro wrestling art from two of the best to ever lace it up. Punk got the publicity, but none of it works without Cena and the connection he had with the audience, particularly in Chicago.