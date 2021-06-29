Report: Trae Young Out for Hawks vs. Bucks Game 4 Because of Foot Injury

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young will miss Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews.

"Young exhausted every avenue to try and find a way to return to play, but a severe lack of mobility and significant degree of pain made it impossible," Wojnarowski wrote.

Beyond the obvious reasons, Atlanta's Game 3 loss to the Bucks proved costly as Young suffered a bone bruise in his right foot. The team initially listed him as questionable for Game 4.

Teammate John Collins summed up the situation.

"That's the head of our snake," he told reporters of the 2020 All-Star. "That's the last thing I feel like anybody who is a Hawks supporter wants to see is that dude coming down with any sort of knickknack or whatever it is. I think he stepped on the official's foot or somebody's foot."

Young nearly averaged a double-double (25.3 points and 9.4 assists) during the regular season, and he has been the main spark behind Atlanta's run to the conference finals.

Through 15 postseason contests, he's putting up 29.8 points and 9.5 assists per game, and his self-confidence has been infectious.

Young isn't the only reason for the Hawks' success, as the offseason additions of Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari have proved valuable. Clint Capela has been excellent after finally getting to suit up for the team, and De'Andre Hunter emerged as the two-way talent Atlanta expected when it landed him in the 2019 draft.

Still, Atlanta's hopes of reaching the NBA Finals rest firmly on Young's availability and on-court performance.