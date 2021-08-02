Reggie Bullock Reportedly Agrees to Mavericks Contract in FA, Leaves Knicks

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

After spending the past two seasons with the New York Knicks, Reggie Bullock will play the 2021-22 campaign with the Dallas Mavericks after agreeing to a deal, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

The move comes after Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Dallas re-signed Tim Hardaway Jr. for four years and $72 million.

Bullock originally signed a two-year contract with the Knicks in July 2019. The deal was worth $21 million, but health issues led to it being renegotiated down to $4.7 million. It was later revealed Bullock underwent surgery for cervical disc herniation.

After missing the first 33 games of the 2019-20 season, Bullock made his Knicks debut on Jan. 1, 2020. The 30-year-old struggled with 8.1 points on 40.2 percent shooting in 29 appearances over the entire season.

With a full offseason to get ready for the 2020-21 campaign, Bullock looked much more comfortable in New York. He averaged 10.9 points and shot 41.0 percent from three-point range in 65 appearances for head coach Tom Thibodeau.

The Knicks found success last season in Thibodeau's first year with the organization. They finished 41-31 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2013 before being eliminated in the first round by the Atlanta Hawks.

Bullock seemed like he could be a big part of that group in New York, but the Mavericks made an offer that was too compelling to turn down.



Video Play Button Videos you might like

At his best, Bullock is an effective starter who can provide plenty of shooting. The North Carolina alum is a 39.2 percent three-point shooter in his career. He has made at least 37.7 percent of his attempts behind the arc in five of the past six seasons.

Between retaining Hardaway and then targeting Bullock, Dallas obviously wanted to ensure Luka Doncic has plenty of shooters surrounding him on the court.