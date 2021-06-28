NBA Draft Combine 2021: Most Impressive Measurements from Chicago

0 of 3

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Over the past week, many of the top prospects in the 2021 NBA draft class participated in the draft combine at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. And with this year's draft set for July 29, it was an invaluable experience for the players who showcased their skills and athleticism in front of coaches and executives.

For some prospects, they needed to have strong performances to ensure they will be drafted early—or drafted at all. Some who had impressive showings likely did that too.

With the combine over, here's a look at some of the players who had the most impressive measurements and stats at the event.