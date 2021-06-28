NBA Draft Combine 2021: Most Impressive Measurements from Chicago

NBA Draft Combine 2021: Most Impressive Measurements from ChicagoJune 28, 2021
Over the past week, many of the top prospects in the 2021 NBA draft class participated in the draft combine at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. And with this year's draft set for July 29, it was an invaluable experience for the players who showcased their skills and athleticism in front of coaches and executives.
For some prospects, they needed to have strong performances to ensure they will be drafted early—or drafted at all. Some who had impressive showings likely did that too.
With the combine over, here's a look at some of the players who had the most impressive measurements and stats at the event.
Keon Johnson, SG, Tennessee
Johnson was already going to be an early pick in this year's draft before he participated in the combine. However, he solidified that notion and greatly improved his stock, as he was arguably the most impressive player taking part in drills early in the week.
There were two combine records set by Johnson, who showcased his elite jumping ability. He had a max vertical leap of 48 inches (no other player this year jumped higher than 44.5) and a standing vertical leap of 41.5 (no other player jumped higher than 37).
The previous record for the max vertical leap was 45.5 inches, which was set by Kenny Gregory in 2001. Johnson had no trouble eclipsing that mark, and it made quite the impression on those in attendance.
"Teams are talking about it. I set a goal for myself and exceeded that goal," Johnson said, per The Athletic. "I'm more happy to see the improvement that I've been making."
There will likely be several teams that own lottery picks looking to land Johnson after his impressive week.
Scottie Barnes, SF, Florida State
Barnes also had a strong showing in the standing vertical leap, with his jump of 36 inches ranking third among all participants. But the most noteworthy part of the former Florida State forward's time at the combine were some of his measurements.
With a wingspan of 7'2 ¾", Barnes ranked sixth among all the players at the combine. He also measured at 6'8" with his shoes on, and his hand width of 10 ¼ inches ranked third.
While Barnes was already going to be a top pick, these numbers helped to solidify his standing. And he's confident that he could be taken within the first five selections.
"I'm a great player who can have an immediate impact with winning," Barnes said, per Jim Eichenhofer of the New Orleans Pelicans website. "They want a player who's going to come in and translate that to the game, with a defensive mindset and the offensive tools that I have."
In Barnes' lone season at Florida State, he averaged 10.3 points in 24 games and shot 50.3 percent from the field. With the size and skills he's shown in the lead-up to the draft, he could be capable of even bigger things in the NBA.
Jericho Sims, C, Texas
Some prospects who bettered their draft stock were already assured of being picked. Others needed to have strong showings in order to avoid going undrafted, such as Jericho Sims.
But Sims likely no longer has to worry considering how well he fared during combine week. Not only did he impress in drills, but he also participated in a five-on-five scrimmage that should secure his spot as at least a second-round pick.
Sims ranked second among participants in the standing vertical leap (37 inches) and max vertical leap (44.5 inches), finishing behind only Johnson in both. Sims also tied for second in wingspan (7'3 ¼"), while leading all centers with a time of 11.59 seconds in the lane agility drill.
In the scrimmage, Sims had 18 points while shooting 9-of-13 from the field, recording six rebounds in his 28 minutes of action. For a prospect some had going undrafted, it was an impressive performance that likely did a lot to boost his stock.
Don't be surprised if Sims' name is one of the 60 called on draft night.