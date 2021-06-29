WWE Main Roster Stars NXT Champion Karrion Kross Should Feud With

1 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

While Kross is no Undertaker, he does have more ethereal elements to his character than most Superstars.

Rather than just being another guy in trunks who steps between the ropes and starts chain wrestling, Kross and Scarlett have one of the more elaborate and haunting entrances in the company today.

The more they play with imagery of hourglasses and talk about the apocalypse, the more obvious it becomes that Kross has to feud with Bray Wyatt.

In a battle of demonic possession, mind games and lighting effects, Wyatt should immediately take interest in the new guy on the block who has carved a chunk of the darkness for himself.

The Fiend could pose a legitimate physical threat to Kross, too, as he's one of the least vulnerable wrestlers but still able to lose, which would be important for establishing the NXT newcomer's credibility.

There's even potential for Wyatt and Alexa Bliss to team up—assuming they get back together at some point—against Kross and Scarlett. That's a rare opportunity for a mixed tag team match WWE shouldn't sleep on.