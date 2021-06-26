Ranking the 5 Best WWE PPVs to Take Place in the ThunderDome

0 of 6

Photo credit: WWE.com

On Sunday, Hell in a Cell marked the final WWE pay-per-view event to take place in the ThunderDome. The company's virtual fan experience was a creative way to make up for the lack of a live audience during the pandemic.

This version of the NBA's bubble served its purpose because it reintroduced the viewers to the high production values they were used to from the promotion's weekly programming and pay-per-views. In that regard, it was an upgrade from the empty-arena shows. However, the technological marvel is no substitute for the euphoric feeling of watching professional wrestling performed as it's intended: in front of a live crowd that can react in real time.

This much became clear as WWE made its triumphant return to Raymond James Stadium, the site of WrestleMania 37. The two-night event was a much-needed return to some semblance of normalcy, and it received a sizable boost from the fans in attendance.

As such, it was difficult to return to what now felt like a lifeless sea of monitors displaying viewers at home. Luckily, we won't have to endure this for much longer because the next pay-per-view, Money in the Bank, will emanate from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on July 18.

In the meantime, let's look back at the five best pay-per-views to take place in the ThunderDome.