WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 25

Credit: WWE.com

Big E battled familiar foe, Intercontinental champion Apollo Crews, in a Money in the Bank qualifying match.

Crews dominated early, grounding his opponent and negating his strength advantage. Big E fought back, though, scoring a big splash and flattening the champion with a uranage on the arena floor. Commander Azeez attempted to interfere in the proceedings and was booted from the ThunderDome by the official, leaving Crews to go it alone.

The champion walked into a Big Ending and Big E scored the hard-fought victory.

Backstage, Kayla Braxton informed Sami Zayn that he will battle Kevin Owens next week in a Money in the Bank qualifier. An apoplectic Zayn claimed WWE officials were playing with karma.

After a brief break, Adam Pearce informed Zayn that his match with Owens will be a Last Man Standing Match.

Result

Big E defeated Crews

Grade

B

Analysis

This was one of Big E and Crews’ best matches to date, even if the WWE Universe has no real reason to ever want to see them wrestle again given how many matches they have been involved in together in recent months.

The booking of Crews left something to be desired, especially late, as it suggested the champion is unable to win a match without Azeez interfering on his behalf. Yes, the big man is a heater. Yes, his job is to make fans hate Crews and the fact that he cheats to win, but would it have hurt WWE Creative to book Crews like a competent challenge to Big E before dropping the match?

Elsewhere, Zayn continued to be one of the most entertaining stars in any company with his introduction of karama and the cosmos to his conspiracy-riddled rantings. Again, though, the Zayn-Owens match on next week’s show loses appeal based on the number of times fans have witnessed that particular combination in recent weeks.