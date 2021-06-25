NBA Trade Rumors: Rounding Up Buzz on Potential 2021 Draft Deals and Plans

0 of 3

Brody Schmidt/Associated Press

The Detroit Pistons had luck on their side earlier this week when they landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft via the draft lottery. Now, they have until July 29 to decide what they're going to do with it.

There are plenty of options for the Pistons to consider. Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham is widely considered to be the top player in this year's draft class, but there are other strong prospects, too. And there's always the potential for an enticing trade offer to come along that could intrigue Detroit.

As the NBA draft combine takes place this week in Chicago, the speculation has started regarding what will happen when draft night arrives in a little more than a month.

Here's some of the latest draft buzz as things continue to pick up on that front.