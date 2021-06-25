NBA Trade Rumors: Rounding Up Buzz on Potential 2021 Draft Deals and PlansJune 25, 2021
NBA Trade Rumors: Rounding Up Buzz on Potential 2021 Draft Deals and Plans
The Detroit Pistons had luck on their side earlier this week when they landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft via the draft lottery. Now, they have until July 29 to decide what they're going to do with it.
There are plenty of options for the Pistons to consider. Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham is widely considered to be the top player in this year's draft class, but there are other strong prospects, too. And there's always the potential for an enticing trade offer to come along that could intrigue Detroit.
As the NBA draft combine takes place this week in Chicago, the speculation has started regarding what will happen when draft night arrives in a little more than a month.
Here's some of the latest draft buzz as things continue to pick up on that front.
Could Pistons Take Player Other Than Cunningham at No. 1?
The majority of mock drafts have the Pistons taking Cunningham to open the 2021 NBA draft, giving them a franchise point guard to build around for the future. But sometimes there are surprises on draft night, and it may not be certain that the 20-year-old guard is heading to Detroit.
According to Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo, Detroit is going to "explore all its options before committing one way or another, and that the decision on who to take is far from a done deal." Maybe the Pistons could end up selecting a player other than Cunningham.
"League sources expect USC’s Evan Mobley and G League Ignite’s Jalen Green to receive serious consideration from the Pistons’ front office, led by general manager Troy Weaver," Woo wrote.
Mobley and Green are both probable top-five picks, so it wouldn't be a huge reach for either to go No. 1 overall. And if Detroit is considering everything, perhaps some trade offers could emerge that lead to it dealing the selection rather than using it.
Will Cavaliers Be Active on Trade Market?
The Cleveland Cavaliers have taken a guard with their top pick in the NBA draft each of the past three years. In 2021, they may take another guard when they're on the clock at No. 3 overall.
You're probably wondering how that's going to work. Woo reported that Cleveland has "begun to explore trade options" for Collin Sexton, the 22-year-old point guard who was selected with the No. 8 overall pick in 2018.
Sexton was the Cavaliers' leading scorer in 2020-21, averaging 24.3 points in 60 games. But he could soon be looking for a maximum contract, and Woo noted that Cleveland "prefers to move on from Sexton, rather than sign him to a deal that would greatly inhibit their flexibility moving forward."
The Cavs could then draft his replacement at No. 3, with both Green and Jalen Suggs options for them to consider (assuming that Cunningham is off the board by that point).
Or maybe Cleveland won't even use the No. 3 pick, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on the broadcast of the draft lottery that the Cavaliers would be among the teams that could be "very aggressive" in trying to trade its top pick.
Are Knicks Going to Trade One of Their Draft Picks?
As things stand, the New York Knicks are going to be busy on draft night. They own two first-round picks (No. 19 and No. 21) and two second-round selections (No. 32 and No. 58). So there could be quite a few rookies on the team's 2021-22 roster.
However, that's also a reason why some believe the Knicks won't use all of those picks. SNY's Ian Begley reported that numerous agents and several other teams think that New York is going to trade at least one of its first three selections, all of which come within the first 32 picks.
"I can't see them carrying three rookies on the roster [next year]," a member of an opposing organization told Begley.
One opposing executive also told Begley that he believes the Knicks could potentially move up into the top eight if they packaged their top three picks together to try to acquire a better selection. It's possible that New York would instead try to land an established player in a potential deal.
Either way, it seems like the Knicks may be active on the trade market in some way on draft night or earlier.