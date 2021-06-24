CJ McCollum Trade Rumors: Celtics Could Show Interest in Trail Blazers Star

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum may be on his way out this offseason, and one possible destination is the Boston Celtics, according to Jason Quick of The Athletic.

Quick wrote Wednesday that "the likelihood of McCollum being traded this summer is probable, if not certain," and noted that he has "heard Boston could be interested in a player like McCollum."

The reasoning behind moving McCollum is rooted in his massive contract, according to Quick. McCollum will earn $30.8 million next season, followed by $33.3 million n 2022-23 and $35.8 million the following year.

McCollum appeared in 47 games for the Trail Blazers this season, with 23.1 points and 4.7 assists through 34 minutes per game. After a strong start, when he led the team in scoring through 13 games and was sharpshooting from deep, a broken foot derailed him for two months, and he never really recovered to that same level after his return to the court.

General manager Neil Olshey didn't rule out the possibility of dealing McCollum, saying "nothing is ever off the table" in his end-of-season press conference. That's a departure from his previous stance, when he was adamant on keeping McCollum alongside Damian Lillard in the backcourt, per Quick.

If that duo were to break up, the Celtics do have a hole in the backcourt following the deal that sent Kemba Walker to Oklahoma City.

As it stands, Marcus Smart will continue to be a force at guard, but finding him some support would either come by banking on an Evan Fournier re-sign, then moving him back from the frontcourt, or relying on Payton Pritchard, who impressed off the bench as a rookie but isn't necessarily ready to slot into the starting spot.

McCollum may not be on the move so quickly though, as he's been "kept aware" of the situation as the Blazers seek a replacement for head coach Terry Stotts, Quick said.