Euro 2020: Predictions for the Knockout Phase

0 of 8

Franck Fife/Associated Press

The results of the Euro 2020 group stage set us up with some round-of-16 clashes that we can't miss.

Belgium and Portugal play in one of the two marquee clashes Sunday, while England and Germany square off Tuesday.

All of the European powers that were in the conversation to win the competition are in the final 16. Turkey, Finland, Russia, North Macedonia, Scotland, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland were sent home after the group stage.

Before we get to Sunday's Belgium-Portugal showdown, three games take place across the continent, starting with Wales against Denmark.

Italy and the Netherlands have opportunities to flex their muscles as potential title winners in what are perceived as weaker matchups.

Pre-tournament favorite France and Spain face tricky matchups against Switzerland and Croatia, respectively, but they should find ways to get past their opponents.

If the favored sides come out on top, we could see a star-studded quarterfinal round that features matchups like France-Spain and either Belgium or Portugal against Italy.

Below is a look at each of the eight round-of-16 matchups and predictions on who will stay alive in the competition.