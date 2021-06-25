Dark-Horse Destinations for Top 2021 NHL Free Agents

0 of 9

Nick Wass/Associated Press

When the NHL's 2021 free-agent market opens at noon EST on July 28, fans and pundits will be waiting to see where the top potential unrestricted free agents will end up.

This year's pool of UFA talent features several stars who will draw plenty of interest on the open market, including Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton and Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer.

Some of these players could end up re-signing with their current teams before free agency begins. Others, however, will end up joining new clubs within hours of their UFA eligibility.

Some of them could even end up on teams that no one expected to bid for their services. Here's a look at several dark-horse destinations for the best of this year's NHL free-agent class.

We've excluded Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask from this list. He's expected to undergo hip surgery soon and be sidelined until January or February. Teams could be reluctant to pursue him during the offseason.