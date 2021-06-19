Top Free-Agency Landing Spots for Maple Leafs Winger Zach Hyman

0 of 6

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

It's been a rough stretch for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Lest anyone forget, they were the top seed in the North Division heading into the playoffs, but instead of making a deep run with an eye toward ending a 54-year Stanley Cup drought, they were bounced by the Montreal Canadiens in a first-round series Toronto had led three games to one.

And if that weren't bad enough, the bannerless aftermath isn't all that much fun, either.

No fewer than 10 players from the 2020-21 team are on the cusp of unrestricted free agency this summer, meaning general manager Kyle Dubas has some serious decisions to make about who stays and who goes while trying to stay within arm's length of the NHL's $81.5 million salary cap.

Among those potential free agents is forward Zach Hyman.

The 29-year-old had 15 goals and 33 points in 43 games in the final season of a four-year, $9 million deal he signed in 2017. Considering he produced 72 goals and 151 points over those 247 games, he's due for a raise, and it will be up to Dubas to determine whether to pony up the extra cash or let the 6'1", 211-pounder find it elsewhere.

Ominously for Leafs fans, The Athletic's James Mirtle suggested Wednesday that the absence of a deal gives the appearance that the Torontonian's days in a blue-and-white sweater have reached an end.

That appearance was all we B/R writing types needed to take the "Hyman is on the move" tack and compile a list of six would-be landing spots should he indeed decide to test the waters come July 28, when free agency opens.

Click through to see what we came up with, and hit us back with some thoughts of your own in the comments.