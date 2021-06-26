NBA Trade Ideas to Get 4 Lottery Teams Back to the Playoffs

1 of 4

Golden State Warriors receive: Myles Turner

Indiana Pacers receive: Kelly Oubre Jr. (sign-and-trade) and No. 14 pick

No lottery team feels a tighter time crunch than the Warriors. They just watched Stephen Curry take bronze in the MVP race and Draymond Green do the same for Defensive Player of the Year. Throw a hopefully healthy Klay Thompson into the mix, and Golden State thinks it could have a title-winning trio.

"If those three guys are on the floor together, I'm not afraid of any team in the NBA," Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers said, per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Of course, other teams aren't afraid of the Warriors right now, either. If that ever happens, it won't be until Thompson proves he's healthy after consecutive seasons lost to injury and the rest of this roster is brought into championship shape.

This trade would be a big step in that direction.

The Warriors can't wait for James Wiseman to grab control of the center spot, and they know Kevon Looney isn't a needle-mover there. But Myles Turner could be. He's an elite shot-blocker who can defend away from the basket and spread the floor on offense. He could add a dimension to the Dubs as an interior anchor without taking anything away.

Pair him with Green, and Golden State would have two of the best stoppers in the sport. The Warriors would also have the kind of sweet-shooting big who could keep the middle clear for Curry and Green to work their high pick-and-rolls. Add a few depth pieces, and they could be off and running toward another title.

As for the Pacers, the exchange would grant them better roster balance by clearing the frontcourt and adding another wing defender to the mix with Kelly Oubre Jr. Throw in the 14th pick—which would give Indy back-to-back picks to close out the lottery—and the Pacers would have avenues to more prospects or trade chips to cash in at a later date.