Baker Mayfield 'Sore' After Suffering Shoulder Injury vs. Texans, Browns HC Says

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is "sore" after suffering a shoulder injury during Sunday's 31-21 victory over the Houston Texans.

"He’s sore, but he gutted it out," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game, per ESPN's Jake Trotter.

Mayfield suffered the injury while attempting to tackle Houston's Justin Reid following an interception.

He was able to remain in the game, throwing for 213 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the victory.

The signal-caller entered the 2020 season under immense pressure after an up-and-down 2019 campaign that saw him throw 21 interceptions. He responded with his most consistent NFL performance to date, completing 62.8 percent of his throws for 3,563 yards with 26 touchdowns and just eight picks.

Mayfield has remained durable since joining Cleveland. He hasn't missed any starts because of injury since making his debut in Week 3 of his rookie season.

Case Keenum would likely get the first crack at taking over the Browns offense if the 26-year-old Texas native misses time.

Cleveland has championship aspirations this season after reaching the divisional round of the playoffs last year. A healthy Mayfield will be a crucial part of the equation, especially if he continues to make positive strides in his development as a franchise signal-caller.