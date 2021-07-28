Starling Marte Reportedly Traded from Marlins to Athletics for Jesus Luzardo

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Starling Marte is on the move again.

Less than a year after Marte was traded to Miami by the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Marlins shipped the 32-year-old to the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, per Craig Mish of SportsGrid.

According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the A's will send Jesus Luzardo to Miami.

Marte didn't light Miami on fire last year, hitting .245 with four homers, 13 RBI and 13 runs in 28 games. He also appeared in just one postseason game after suffering a fractured hand when he was hit by a pitch.

Injuries have affected him this season as well, as he missed five weeks in April and May with a fractured left rib. He's hitting .306/.407/.453 with seven homers and 22 stolen bases.

The two-time Gold Glover and 2016 All-Star has not hit the heights of his Pittsburgh Pirates days. But the A's will hope he can replicate the numbers he posted in his prime as they make a postseason push.

The disappointing Marlins (44-57), meanwhile, may be primed for another fire sale in a long history of them.

Luzardo is an intriguing buy-low candidate for the Marlins. MLB.com ranked the 23-year-old as the No. 12 prospect in baseball entering the 2020 season. He's disappointed over the past two seasons with a 5.20 ERA and 104 hits allowed (20 homers) in 97 innings.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If the Marlins can unlock the potential that made Luzardo such a well-regarded prospect, this trade will be a steal.