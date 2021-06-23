Chiefs' Travis Kelce: 2020 Was a 'Failure' Despite Record-Setting Season

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Despite reaching the Super Bowl and putting up huge numbers, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce doesn't view the 2020 season as a success.

Appearing Wednesday on SiriusXM NFL Radio (h/t NFL.com's Kevin Patra), Kelce said:

"I took a note from the [Chicago] Bulls when they were winning their [NBA] championships and had their run. It don't mean a thing if you ain't got the ring, baby. All those accolades, all that stuff, it might be cool when I'm sitting down on a couch watching the young guys trying to chase the record, but right now, none of that really meant anything. Last year was a failure to me, to be honest. It just is. That's just what I have in my heart. That's the type of player I am, man. If we're not going out there winning Super Bowls, man, the season isn't a success."

Kansas City made it to the Super Bowl for the second year in a row, but unlike in 2020 when the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers, they came out on the losing end in February, falling 31-9 to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

The Chiefs posted their best regular-season record at 14-2 and won a fifth consecutive AFC West title, which is a team record.

On top of that, Kelce set some personal marks and further established himself as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history.

The 31-year-old finished the 2020 campaign with 105 receptions for 1,416 yards and 11 touchdowns. In addition to setting the single-season tight end record for receiving yardage, he became the first tight end in NFL history to post five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

The Cincinnati product has now been named a Pro Bowler in six straight seasons and is a three-time first-team All-Pro selection.

With Kelce, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading the way on offense, the Chiefs possess a core capable of reaching and winning many more Super Bowls in the coming years.

The 2020 season didn't end the way Kelce and his teammates hoped it would, but the Chiefs remain favored to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl once again next season.