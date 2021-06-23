Former WFT RB Derrius Guice's Domestic Violence Charges Dismissed by Judge

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Former Washington Football Team running back Derrius Guice will no longer face domestic violence charges after reaching a settlement with his former girlfriend.

According to Justin Jouvenal of the Washington Post, a Virginia judge dropped the four misdemeanor charges against Guice on Wednesday after the former LSU star came to an agreement with his ex-girlfriend.

Per Jouvenal, Guice was originally charged with four misdemeanors and felony strangulation for a series of alleged assaults on his then-girlfriend during a six-month period in 2020, but the felony was dropped earlier this year.

Guice, who was released by the Washington Football Team after getting arrested in August 2020 on allegations of assault, battery, strangulation and destruction of property, will not have to go to trial, per the terms of the settlement.

Shortly after Guice's arrest, two former LSU students said Guice raped them when he was a freshman at the school in 2016, per Kenny Jacoby and Nancy Armour of USA Today.

Also, in March, a 74-year-old woman named Gloria Scott said Guice sexually harassed her when she was working security at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in 2017, according to Jacoby.

Guice, 24, was a second-round pick by the Washington Football Team in the 2018 NFL draft after a standout collegiate career at LSU that saw him rush for 3,074 yards and 29 touchdowns in three seasons.

A torn ACL saw Guice miss his entire rookie season with Washington, and he was limited to just five games in 2019 after multiple knee injuries.

In five NFL games, Guice rushed for 245 yards and two touchdowns while catching seven passes for 79 yards and one score.

Guice was expected to be Washington's starting running back in 2020, but he was released prior to the start of the season following his arrest, and he did not play for any team last season.

Guice's departure allowed for the emergence of rookie running back Antonio Gibson, who totaled 1,042 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns as Washington went 7-9 and reached the playoffs as the NFC East champion.