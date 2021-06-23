X

    Report: Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis UFC Rematch 'Long Shot' for August

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 23, 2021
    Alerted 3h ago in the B/R App

    Francis Ngannou, left, and Derrick Lewis pose during a news conference for UFC 226, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Las Vegas. The two are scheduled to fight in a heavyweight mixed martial arts bout Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    Dana White's hopes of holding a rematch between Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis for the UFC heavyweight championship this summer appear to be fading away. 

    Per MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, the second bout between Ngannou and Lewis being targeted for Aug. 7 is considered a "long shot" right now because of scheduling conflicts. 

    Helwani noted a September date could be worked out between the two fighters. 

    White told TSN in May that a bout between Ngannou and Lewis "is going to happen this summer.”

    That comment came after some hoped that UFC could work out a deal to have Jon Jones move up in weight class to challenge Ngannou. 

    Jones said in an April interview with FightHype (h/t ESPN's Brett Okamoto) that he was optimistic about fighting the Predator for the heavyweight crown at some point. 

    "I think it's going to happen," Jones said. "I think the UFC will eventually do the right thing. This is one of the greatest fights of our generation, and it would be really sad if it weren't to happen. It would be a real tragedy. All in good time. We're patient."

    White said on The Bill Simmons Podcast (h/t Alexander K. Lee of MMAFighting.com) that UFC moved off a potential Jones-Ngannou match because he claimed Jones wanted "$30 million guaranteed" to sign up for the fight. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Ngannou defeated Stipe Miocic via second-round knockout at UFC 260 in March to win the heavyweight title for the first time in his career. The 34-year-old has won each of his last five fights dating back to November 2018. 

    The last person to beat Ngannou was Lewis by unanimous decision at UFC 226 in July 2018. He is in the midst of a four-fight winning streak. 

       

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Grading the Latest Ultimate Fighter Episode

      We hand out our grades for episode four of this season ✍️

      Grading the Latest Ultimate Fighter Episode
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Grading the Latest Ultimate Fighter Episode

      Tom Taylor
      via Bleacher Report

      Video: BKFC president Dave Feldman previews BKFC 18 and the pressure on Paige VanZant ahead of her next fight

      Video: BKFC president Dave Feldman previews BKFC 18 and the pressure on Paige VanZant ahead of her next fight
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Video: BKFC president Dave Feldman previews BKFC 18 and the pressure on Paige VanZant ahead of her next fight

      Damon Martin
      via MMA Fighting

      UFC Fight Night 190 pre-event facts: Ciryl Gane seeks rare start to octagon career

      UFC Fight Night 190 pre-event facts: Ciryl Gane seeks rare start to octagon career
      MMA logo
      MMA

      UFC Fight Night 190 pre-event facts: Ciryl Gane seeks rare start to octagon career

      Mike Bohn
      via MMA Junkie

      The A-Side Chat live now

      The A-Side Chat live now
      MMA logo
      MMA

      The A-Side Chat live now

      Jose Youngs
      via MMA Fighting