Patriots' Top Trade Candidates Ahead of 2021 Training Camp

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The additions made by the New England Patriots in the NFL draft and free agency have given them depth at running back and wide receiver.

When training camp comes around, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick may have too much depth on his hands, and a trade or two could happen to find more playing time for skill-position players on the outside looking in.

A significant amount of attention will be paid to N'Keal Harry at wide receiver, with Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne joining through free agency. If Harry fails to deliver in training camp, the 2019 first-rounder could be on the way out in some capacity as one of the biggest draft busts of the Belichick era.

At running back, New England has three experienced returners in James White, Damien Harris and Sony Michel as well as a promising rookie in Rhamondre Stevenson. If the Oklahoma product does well enough this summer, Belichick could look to ship out an experienced player to pick up a bit of draft capital.