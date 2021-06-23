Lakers News: Who Experts Expect Team to Select with No. 22 Pick

0 of 3

Amanda Loman/Associated Press

As long as the Los Angeles Lakers have LeBron James and Anthony Davis, they have their core in place. However, the team's success will continue to depend on the players who support the two superstars.

The Lakers will have quite a few empty roster spots to address this offseason, and some of those will be filled via free agency. But they'll also have an opportunity to add a pair of players during the 2021 NBA draft, which is set to take place July 29.

Los Angeles will be on the clock at No. 22, which will give it a chance to acquire a player who could contribute to the team during the 2021-22 season. This is a deep draft class, so the Lakers might land a strong player who will quickly join their rotation.

Here's a look at several players who mock drafts have been predicting the Lakers will take with their first draft pick this year.