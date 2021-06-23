Lakers News: Who Experts Expect Team to Select with No. 22 Pick

Lakers News: Who Experts Expect Team to Select with No. 22 PickJune 23, 2021
As long as the Los Angeles Lakers have LeBron James and Anthony Davis, they have their core in place. However, the team's success will continue to depend on the players who support the two superstars.
The Lakers will have quite a few empty roster spots to address this offseason, and some of those will be filled via free agency. But they'll also have an opportunity to add a pair of players during the 2021 NBA draft, which is set to take place July 29.
Los Angeles will be on the clock at No. 22, which will give it a chance to acquire a player who could contribute to the team during the 2021-22 season. This is a deep draft class, so the Lakers might land a strong player who will quickly join their rotation.
Here's a look at several players who mock drafts have been predicting the Lakers will take with their first draft pick this year.
Chris Duarte, SG, Oregon
Duarte is a popular pick, as The Athletic's Sam Vecenie and ESPN's Jonathan Givony are both projecting the Lakers to take the former Oregon guard at No. 22. And there are several reasons why it could be smart for Los Angeles to select Duarte.
The Lakers need to add to their backcourt, as their only guard who is under contract for next season is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Not only does Duarte fill a roster hole, but he's 23 and spent the past two seasons at Oregon after beginning his college career at Northwest Florida State, so he has plenty of experience.
"They value shooting around Anthony Davis and LeBron James. More than that, they will value the ability to get an older guy in who could reasonably step into a role sooner rather than later for LeBron," Vecenie wrote. "Duarte is a perfect fit here."
Duarte took a big leap forward with the Ducks in 2020-21, averaging 17.1 points in 26 games while shooting 53.2 percent from the field and 42.4 percent from three-point range. He was named to the All-Pac-12 first team and the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team. So he could bring a lot of skills to the Lakers.
Corey Kispert, SF, Gonzaga
Some mock drafts are projecting Kispert to be a lottery pick. But that's not the case with all of them. There are some analysts who believe the former Gonzaga forward may fall down the board a bit on draft night.
If that happens, then Kispert could be an ideal player for the Lakers to draft. That's what Gary Parrish of CBS Sports has happening in his latest mock, noting that Kispert is "arguably the best shooter in this draft."
"The Lakers are always looking to add shooting around LeBron James and Anthony Davis," Parrish wrote.
Kispert is also an experienced player, having appeared in 137 games over four seasons at Gonzaga. His best year with the Bulldogs was his last, as he averaged 18.6 points in 32 games this past season while shooting 52.9 percent from the field and 44 percent from three-point range.
While Kispert could go much earlier in the draft, perhaps he could fall to the Lakers, who would likely gladly scoop him up with their top pick.
Kai Jones, PF, Texas
It's not a guarantee that the Lakers will draft a guard or a wing player with the No. 22 pick. Considering they have so many openings on their roster, it's possible they could take a big man who could eventually play alongside Davis in the frontcourt.
If that's the route Los Angeles goes, then Jones could be a good fit. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has the Lakers taking the former Texas standout, who is only 20 but has a ton of potential.
Jones, who is 6'11", spent only two seasons with the Longhorns, and he started only 14 of the 53 games he played for them. This past season, he averaged 8.8 points and 4.8 rebounds in 26 games while shooting 58 percent from the field.
Once Jones enters the NBA, it's possible that he'll keep improving and continue to develop. He may eventually put up much bigger numbers than he did at Texas, but it wouldn't be surprising if that takes some time to happen. Will the Lakers be willing to wait? That could dictate whether they draft him or somebody else.