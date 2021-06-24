Knicks' Updated 2021 NBA Draft Targets After Lottery Drawing

0 of 3

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

Most years, the New York Knicks would have been on pins and needles during the NBA draft lottery.

But when the ping-pong balls were disbursed Tuesday night, the Knicks might have slept through the event. They had nothing at stake since their ahead-of-schedule rebuild skated past the lottery and into a playoff return as the East's No. 4 seed.

Even without participating in the lottery, though, they are heavily invested in this draft. They hold a pair of picks in both the first (Nos. 19 and 21) and second (32 and 58) rounds, and while they probably won't keep all four selections, they could walk away with a couple of prospects they hope can become core members of the franchise.

Assuming their search actually starts at No. 19, the following three players are worth a close look.