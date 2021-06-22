Lakers' Alex Caruso Arrested on Marijuana Possession, Drug Paraphernalia Charges

Matt York/Associated Press

Texas A&M University Police arrested Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso and charged him with possession of marijuana (under two ounces) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brazos County (Texas) jail records show that Caruso was booked Tuesday and released later in the day (h/t Bill Oram of The Athletic).

Caruso, who was born and raised in College Station and played college basketball there for Texas A&M, has been in the NBA for four seasons.

The Lakers signed him to a two-way contract in July 2017, and he's been with the franchise ever since.

The 27-year-old won an NBA title with the 2019-20 Lakers, averaging 6.5 points in 24.3 minutes per game in the playoffs.

The guard is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer.