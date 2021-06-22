X

    Mattress Mack Makes $2M Astros World Series Bet; Would Be Record $22M Payout

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIJune 23, 2021

    HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 17: Houston business owner Jim Mattress Mack McIngvale poses for a portrait at his store Gallery Furniture in Houston, Texas on February 17, 2021. Gallery Furniture opened up its doors to help people with food and shelter during the power outages. (Photo by Mark Felix for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
    The Washington Post/Getty Images

    Houston retail magnate Mattress Mack is back with another major bet that would earn him the highest reported payout in U.S. sports betting history if it hits.

    Jim McIngvale dropped $2 million on the Houston Astros to win the World Series (+1000) at William Hill Sportsbook. If the Astros are celebrating at the end of October, Mack will earn $22 million.

    After winning $2.75 million on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl victory, Mack has run into a bit of a cold streak at the sportsbooks. His $1 million bet on the University of Houston to win the Final Four was a dud. His $2.4 million wager on Essential Quality to win the 2021 Kentucky Derby also flopped.

    Now he's going back to his hometown ballclub to try to get back in the win column.

