    'Mattress Mack' Wins $2.75M After Wagering $3.46M on Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 8, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White makes an interception against Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

    James Franklin McIngvale, a Houston-based businessman better known as "Mattress Mack," won $2.75 million off a $3.46 million bet on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at DraftKings Sportsbook after the Bucs won Super Bowl 55 by a 31-9 score over the Kansas City Chiefs (h/t Mark Berman of Fox 26):

    "I think it’s great. Obviously Tampa Bay played terrific. The happiest thing for me is so many customers were thrilled watching that game with their families. They're getting a free mattress, and they made the right choice buying from us during the promotion. Our customers believe in us and put their faith and trust in us. it doesn't get much better than that. It's a very happy night for me."

    There is a catch to Mattress Mack's massive bet, as it's part of a promotion for his furniture store business, which Adam Levitan of Establish the Run explained:

    The philanthropic McIngvale received praise for his winnings, with John McClain of the Houston Chronicle expressing happiness at the win:

    Video Play Button
    McIngvale, who has been known to make multimillion-dollar championship bets with varying results, is the owner and operator of the Gallery Furniture retail chain. 

       

