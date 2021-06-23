X

    NBA Combine Results 2021: Tuesday Measurements, Highlights and Top Prospects

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIJune 23, 2021

    Florida's Scottie Lewis participates in the NBA Draft Combine at the Wintrust Arena Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

    The NBA gathered 69 of its top prospects at Wintrust Arena and Marriott Marquis in Chicago on Tuesday as the 2021 Draft Combine despite some of the most notable players in this year's class opting out of the process. 

    Likely lottery picks Cade Cunningham and Jalen Suggs decided not to attend the event. So did Franz Wagner, Joel Ayayi and Chris Duarte. Jalen Green, Isaiah Jackson and Jonathan Kuminga declined to get official measurements.

    That's worth keeping in mind as some of the measurements and highlights from the week-long event. 

    Here's a rundown of scouts learned on Tuesday. 

    Measurements

    Full Combine Stats via NBA.com

    Recap

    It may be difficult for players to truly ruin their draft stock at the combine, but a number of players have already improved their standings according to reports from Chicago.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    That starts with Texas Longhorns big man Jericho Sims, who registered the second-longest wingspan at the combine at 7'3.25" behind Neemias Queta (7'4") as well as the highest vertical leap at 44.5 inches. And that was before he showed off his mobility and skillset on the floor. 

    Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman didn't have Sims on his pre-draft lottery big board while Sam Vecenie of The Athletic listed Sims as the 100th and final prospect in his pre-lottery rankings. After Sims' showing on Tuesday—to say little of him averaging 9.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game last year for Texas—the 22-year-old center may be one to watch out for come July.

    Another surprise Tuesday was the status of Baylor product Jared Butler, who the NBA referred to the league's Fitness-To-Play Panel, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Butler is at the combine and was prepared to workout for teams after winning Most Outstanding Player during Baylor's run to the national title in march. The panel, consisting of an NBA physician, an NBA Players Associations physician and an independent physician, is brought in to decide cases when players and teams—or in this case, the league—disagree over whether or not the player is physically capable of taking the floor. 

    It's unknown what led to the disagreement between Butler and the league. 

    The former Bears star is projected as a late first-round or early second-round selection. 

    The number of Combine attendees did, however, increase on Tuesday. Maryland's Aaron Wiggins, South Carolina's AJ Lawson, Ohio State's Duane Washington and Louisville's Carlik Jones were all granted an invitation after playing their way into the event through the leagues G League Elite Camp, which hosted another 40 pro hopefuls. 

    Those four will now get a chance to work out alongside top prospects and make an impact on scouts as the pre-draft process continues to play out. 

