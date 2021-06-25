Nico Harrison Reportedly Hired as Mavericks GM, Head of Basketball Operations

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Nico Harrison has reportedly been hired as the general manager of the Dallas Mavericks.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Harrison will run basketball operations for the Mavs.

News dropped quickly on the future of the Mavericks' front office and sidelines on Thursday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Mavs were closing in a new general manager and that Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Jason Kidd was the "strong front-runner" to be named head coach.

The "soon-to-be-hired GM" ended up being Harrison as the Mavs look to improve upon their 42-30 season and first-round playoff appearance.

Harrison is Nike's vice president of North American Basketball Operations, a position he has held since May 2015. The former Montana State basketball star began working with Nike in 2002 as a marketing representative in the southwest United States.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported on Thursday that the Mavericks were in discussions with Harrison about a front-office role, noting his "strong relationships with players throughout the NBA" plus Mavs star guard Luka Doncic. He also tweeted that other teams had pursued him for front-office roles. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added that "he's well respected and well connected to many of the game's best players."

ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk also added that "Jason Kidd has had a long relationship with Nike and he and Nico Harrison know each other well."

In addition, the Mavs were reportedly expected to retain franchise legend and Mavs vice president of basketball operations Michael Finley, per MacMahon.

The future is bright in Dallas as long as Doncic is around.

The 22-year-old has averaged 28.3 points on 47.1 percent shooting, 8.7 rebounds and 8.7 assists over his last two seasons. He is a two-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA player.

However, Doncic needs some more help. Kristaps Porzingis was supposed to be his right-hand man, but injuries have hampered him over his two years in Dallas. The 7'3" big man notably averaged just 13.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in the 2021 playoffs against L.A.

Harrison will have to decide what to do with the 25-year-old, who signed a five-year, $158 million contract in 2019.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is a good complementary scoring option who posted 16.6 points per game, but he'll be a free agent. Willie Cauley-Stein will be as well.

Harrison is replacing president of basketball operations and general manager Donnie Nelson, who parted ways with the Mavs after 24 years with the franchise.

"Nelson's departure comes after internal friction due to the increasing decision-making influence of Mavericks director of quantitative research and development Haralabos Voulgaris," sources told MacMahon.

The Mavericks reached the playoffs for the second consecutive year, but their postseason run ended when the Los Angeles Clippers beat them in the first round in 2020 and 2021.