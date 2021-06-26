X

    Kayla Harrison Defeats Cindy Dandois via 1st-Round Armbar at PFL 6

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 26, 2021

    Kayla Harrison, right, in action against Larissa Pacheco during their regular season mixed martial arts bout at PFL 1, Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Nassau Coliseum (NYCB Live) in Uniondale, NY. Harrison won via unanimous decision. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
    Gregory Payan/Associated Press

    Kayla Harrison defeated Cindy Dandois via first-round submission (armbar) in a lightweight matchup to cap off the Professional Fighters' League (PFL) 6 main card from Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Friday.

    PFL @PFLMMA

    Kayla Harrison gets the job done in the 1st via Armbar! #2021PFL6 https://t.co/BYrmrX23Oi

    Harrison is a two-time Olympic gold medal-winning judoka (78 kg). She also won gold at the 2010 World Championships. Her all-time judo record is 45-7, capped by a gold-medal match win over France's Audrey Tcheumeo in 2016.

    Two years later, she moved onto mixed martial arts, where she's gone 10-0. 

    ESPN MMA @espnmma

    Kayla Harrison is not impressed 🥶 @KaylaH #2021PFL6 https://t.co/7PZ9E5J1lT

    The 30-year-old was not looking forward to facing Dandois in a rare moment of humility and honesty not usually seen before big fights from competitors.

    "Well, to be honest, I was not super pumped about it," Harrison told Simon Samano and Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie.

    "This is the one girl I didn't want to fight—not stylistically or anything. I listened to an interview that she did where, I don't know, she has six kids, and her mom just died of cancer, and this is her last hurrah. And I was like, 'Damn, I really don't want to put the nail in the coffin.'"

    Dandois, 36, spoke with Nicole Bosco of FanSided in that aforementioned interview:

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Harrison knew she had to go out there and "do business," though.

    "It is what it is," she said. "I’m not in charge of the matchups, I’m not in charge of matchmaking, so it’s time to go out there and do business."

    Dandois is an accomplished fighter herself, entering Friday 16-6 in her MMA career with nine submissions and four knockouts. She had won eight of her previous 10 matches before losing to Kaitlin Young via unanimous decision May 6.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      TGIFighting: Big Trash Talk and Non-UFC Fights

      @ScottHarris breaks down the week's biggest MMA stories📲

      TGIFighting: Big Trash Talk and Non-UFC Fights
      MMA logo
      MMA

      TGIFighting: Big Trash Talk and Non-UFC Fights

      Scott Harris
      via Bleacher Report

      Fedor to Fight in Moscow

      Scott Coker announces the Last Emperor will return to Bellator in October against TBD opponent

      Fedor to Fight in Moscow
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Fedor to Fight in Moscow

      Alexander K. Lee
      via MMA Fighting

      Evans Wants to Fight Roy Jones Jr., Logan Paul

      Evans Wants to Fight Roy Jones Jr., Logan Paul
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Evans Wants to Fight Roy Jones Jr., Logan Paul

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Pineda Overhauled Diet for Fili Bout at UFC Fight Night 190

      Pineda Overhauled Diet for Fili Bout at UFC Fight Night 190
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Pineda Overhauled Diet for Fili Bout at UFC Fight Night 190

      Mike Bohn
      via MMA Junkie