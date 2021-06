Kayla Harrison Defeats Cindy Dandois via 1st-Round Armbar at PFL 6

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Kayla Harrison defeated Cindy Dandois via first-round submission (armbar) in a lightweight matchup to cap off the Professional Fighters' League (PFL) 6 main card from Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Friday.

Harrison is a two-time Olympic gold medal-winning judoka (78 kg). She also won gold at the 2010 World Championships. Her all-time judo record is 45-7, capped by a gold-medal match win over France's Audrey Tcheumeo in 2016.

Two years later, she moved onto mixed martial arts, where she's gone 10-0.

The 30-year-old was not looking forward to facing Dandois in a rare moment of humility and honesty not usually seen before big fights from competitors.

"Well, to be honest, I was not super pumped about it," Harrison told Simon Samano and Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie.

"This is the one girl I didn't want to fightโ€”not stylistically or anything. I listened to an interview that she did where, I don't know, she has six kids, and her mom just died of cancer, and this is her last hurrah. And I was like, 'Damn, I really don't want to put the nail in the coffin.'"

Dandois, 36, spoke with Nicole Bosco of FanSided in that aforementioned interview:

Harrison knew she had to go out there and "do business," though.

"It is what it is," she said. "Iโ€™m not in charge of the matchups, Iโ€™m not in charge of matchmaking, so itโ€™s time to go out there and do business."

Dandois is an accomplished fighter herself, entering Friday 16-6 in her MMA career with nine submissions and four knockouts. She had won eight of her previous 10 matches before losing to Kaitlin Young via unanimous decision May 6.