Lakers Rumors: Rounding Up Latest Buzz Entering 2021 NBA Draft Lottery

2 of 3

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

While it's easy to blame James' and Davis' injuries on the Lakers' early exit, a lack of depth and supporting cast can also be to blame. Los Angeles struggled to stay competitive when the two were sidelined, which was perhaps the real reason why L.A. nearly missed the playoffs entirely.

The problem now is that the Lakers could find it difficult to revamp their roster. The Lakers have a low draft pick and are scheduled projected to be over the salary cap this offseason. If L.A. is going to make a move, it may have to involve a trade.

At this juncture, it seems that Kyle Kuzma is the biggest trade chip the Lakers have considered. Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer wrote last month that Los Angeles was interested in moving Kuzma ahead of the trade deadline.

"They made a bunch of calls," one assistant general manager told Fischer. "They were very active."

ESPN NBA insider Marc J. Spears recently stated that Kuzma "looks" like he's on the way out of Los Angeles (h/t NBA Central, while lobbying for a pursuit of the recently traded Kemba Walker.

Perhaps in response to the trade chatter, Kuzma recently removed the Lakers from his Instagram account.

It's unclear who Los Angeles might target in a Kuzma deal, but it is clear that the Lakers don't have many other tradeable assets.