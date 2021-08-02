Jeff Green Signs 2-Year, $10M Contract with Nuggets; Veteran's 11th Team

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The the Nuggets and forward Jeff Green reached an agreement Monday on a 2-year, $10 million contract.

Malika Andrews of ESPN reported details of the free-agent signing.

Green has embarked on an effective journeyman career as both a starter and reserve across stints with 10 different teams since being selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2007 NBA draft.

The 34-year-old has averaged 12.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 threes across 976 regular-season appearances. He's also played in 78 playoff games.

Green spent the 2020-21 season with the Brooklyn Nets after signing with the star-studded squad in November. He played an important role as the team juggled numerous injuries, averaging 11 points while shooting 49.2 percent from the field, including 41.2 percent on threes.

Although the Nets came short of their ultimate championship goal, the veteran forward told Sopan Deb of the New York Times he hoped the franchise would become his long-term home.

"I'd love to settle down in one place," Green said. "There's Brooklyn. I'd love to settle down in Brooklyn. I'm not too concerned with the NBA record or how many teams. When you think about it, if I was to play 22 years, played on 15 teams, what does that say? It has no teeth behind it."

The Georgetown product hadn't spent two full seasons with one team since the Boston Celtics in 2012-13 and 2013-14.

Green didn't get his wish to stay in Brooklyn, but he should have an opportunity to carve out a niche for himself within the Nuggets' rotation. He's proved his ability to handle a multitude of roles, so the transition from team to team hasn't been an issue for him during recent stops.

The Maryland native should open as a reliable bench option after arriving in Denver.