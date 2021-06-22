The 10 Best Authority Figures in WWE Since 2000

1 of 10

Shane McMahon has proved over the course of his on-screen life with WWE to be effective as both a babyface and heel authority figure, providing fans with fair and just matches at one turn and embracing the crooked, megalomaniacal ways of his father at another.

McMahon has excelled as the spoiled brat who sets up unfair matches involving talent that has wronged him. He has also proved effective as the babyface who sticks it to manipulative heels.

If he is so adaptive, why does he rank at the bottom of the list?

His last few runs became too much about him and not nearly enough about the talent he is working with. He was shoved down the audience's throat to the point that the fans would have rather seen him get off the television than settle any storyline or get his comeuppance.

That is not what any performer sets out to do at any time in pro wrestling and it certainly hurt Shane-O-Mac's effectiveness as an authority figure. Is he still great from time to time? Sure, but not enough to warrant a spot any higher than this.