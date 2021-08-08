Dolphins Rumors: Xavien Howard Agrees to Restructured Contract with Miami

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The standoff between the Miami Dolphins and Xavien Howard is over.

The two parties reportedly agreed to a restructured contract on Sunday, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald broke down the details in the new contract:

Howard came into the offseason just one year through a five-year, $75.2 million contract with the Dolphins, though his $12.1 million cash for the 2021 season made him the 12th-highest-paid corner in football, placing behind teammate Byron Jones.

Garafolo noted he is likely the first NFL player to receive added money on a deal with four years remaining on his contract.

In June, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported that the 28-year-old was "displeased not only because he wants more money but because he believes he should be the team's highest-paid cornerback, according to a source close to the situation."



Howard was also open to being traded during the 2020 season, per the report, though a deal never materialized.

And in July, Howard campaigned for a trade:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

So it doesn't come as a major surprise that he was on the trade block.

The Baylor product was fantastic last year, leading the NFL in interceptions (10) and passes defended (20). It wasn't a major surprise that he wanted a contract restructure.

It was unclear if the Dolphins would grant him one or let him go in a trade. They took the former route, unwilling to let go of such a key performer with postseason aspirations going forward.