Way-Too-Early Predictions for Where Top 2021-22 MLB Free Agents Will Land

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

This time of year, all of the drama is playing out on the baseball field. Don't get me wrong, it's great, but the rumor mill doesn't quite fly like it does in the offseason when the hot stove burns. We'll get a taste of that in a month before the July 30 trade deadline, but the offseason transactions sustain us until baseball begins again every spring.

With that said, let's look ahead to eight members of the 2021 free-agent class. This year's group is loaded with some of the most talented shortstops in the game. A few of them will command contracts in the $100-200 million range or more. Those contracts aren't handed out every day, and many teams struggled financially after a year of lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so it's unclear what the market will look like this winter.

Baseball tends to reward players for what they've done in the past rather than what they can potentially do for their next team. Having a good walk year can only help. These are all marquee players who will have a baseline price of what they're worth, so it will be interesting to see if their current teams decide to pay them what they deserve or if they go elsewhere.

Here are eight impending free agents and some guesses as to where they could end up.