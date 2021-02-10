Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Says He Doesn't Know If He Wants New Contract with LA

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Now that Clayton Kershaw has finally won a long-elusive World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers, his future with the organization is racing towards a crossroads.

The 13-year pro and former three-time National League Cy Young-winner is preparing to play the final season of a three-year, $93 million deal and is scheduled to reach free agency next winter. Kershaw told Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times he's unsure if he wants another contract in L.A.

"I don’t know," Kershaw said. "Honestly, I wish I had an answer."

Per Castillo:

"Kershaw was effusive in his praise of the Dodgers. He lauded Andrew Friedman’s work as president of baseball operations, though he admitted he wasn’t convinced of the front office’s philosophies until the last two years. The Dodgers have won six National League West titles and advanced to three World Series in Friedman’s six seasons."

Friedman confirmed to Castillo that the organization and Kershaw have yet to engage in discussion about an extension, but remained hopeful the hurler would finish his career as a Dodger.

Kershaw seems less than sure.

The 32-year-old noted he has considered retirement and it's not a given he would continue playing elsewhere if his time in Los Angeles comes to an end. He does, however, own property in his hometown of Dallas, Texas, where his family lives year-round.

Said Clayton's wife, Ellen Kershaw:

"Just with our kids being, especially school-age, it’s not as easy to pull them out of school and get us to L.A. during the season. And we are so committed as a family just to sticking together and being where you are, so there is just a little bit more discussion from a kid’s perspective of making sure that we’re making the right decisions for them, for us as a family. And so I think kindergarten, this is an easy year for us to pull [daughter Cali] out and go to spring training and do the season and stuff. And we’ll just continue to make that a discussion.”

That could make the Texas Rangers a possible suitor for the southpaw next offseason.

In the meantime, the Dodgers will try to keep him from leaving Los Angeles a bit longer.