Packers' Top Trade Candidates Ahead of 2021 Training Camp

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

The biggest storyline surrounding the Green Bay Packers is the uncertain future of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The NFL MVP is unhappy with the franchise, and his rift with the Packers isn't expected to heal anytime soon.

"Probably not going to happen until the start of training camp," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport said on NFL Network's Total Access about finding a solution to the situation.

While Green Bay is preparing to learn Rodgers' fate, it also has much to prepare for the 2021 season. The Packers have a championship-caliber roster and should do everything they can to ensure that it can compete with either Jordan Love or Blake Bortles under center instead of Rodgers. That could include acquiring some additional pieces via trade before or during training camp.

Of course, trades require trade capital, and here we'll examine three trade candidates the Packers should consider heading into camp.