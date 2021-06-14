Packers' Free-Agent Signings Who Will Make Biggest Impact Next Season

0 of 3

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

The story of the Green Bay Packers' offseason has been the disconnect with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Reports surfaced just before the draft indicating that Rodgers was unhappy with the organization and wished to be traded.

There's a very real chance that the Packers will have to win without the reigning MVP this season. Presumably, Green Bay would turn to 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love at quarterback.

"Whether Aaron was here or not here, that's going to be my mindset regardless, because I have to get myself ready to play and be able to go out there and take charge of the team," Love said, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Love wouldn't be alone, of course, as the Packers have a championship-caliber roster. While that roster wasn't heavily affected by free agency—Green Bay has traditionally focused on building through the draft—a few new additions will make a difference in 2021.

Here we'll examine the new additions most likely to have a significant impact this season.