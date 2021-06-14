Packers' Free-Agent Signings Who Will Make Biggest Impact Next SeasonJune 14, 2021
Packers' Free-Agent Signings Who Will Make Biggest Impact Next Season
The story of the Green Bay Packers' offseason has been the disconnect with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Reports surfaced just before the draft indicating that Rodgers was unhappy with the organization and wished to be traded.
There's a very real chance that the Packers will have to win without the reigning MVP this season. Presumably, Green Bay would turn to 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love at quarterback.
"Whether Aaron was here or not here, that's going to be my mindset regardless, because I have to get myself ready to play and be able to go out there and take charge of the team," Love said, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.
Love wouldn't be alone, of course, as the Packers have a championship-caliber roster. While that roster wasn't heavily affected by free agency—Green Bay has traditionally focused on building through the draft—a few new additions will make a difference in 2021.
Here we'll examine the new additions most likely to have a significant impact this season.
WR Devin Funchess
We're cheating a bit here, as wideout Devin Funchess was actually signed last offseason. However, Funchess opted out of the 2020 season and will still be a new addition in 2021. Our choices were also limited, as Green Bay only signed four external free agents this year—three of them quarterbacks—according to Spotrac.
After sitting out last season, Funchess is ready to make an impact on Green Bay's receiving corps.
"We are excited about him and just the depth that he adds to that room, the competition that he brings to that room," head coach Matt LaFleur said of Funchess, per Steve Megargee of the Associated Press.
Funchess, who will play on a one-year deal, was acquired to bolster the depth behind No. 1 wideout Davante Adams. He appeared in only one game for the Indianapolis Colts in 2019 before suffering a broken collarbone. In 2018, however, he amassed 549 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 14 games.
In his four seasons with the Carolina Panthers, Funchess amassed 161 receptions, 2,233 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns.
A big-bodied (6'4", 225 pounds) possession man, Funchess should serve as a reliable mid-level target for Rodgers and/or Love this season.
QB Blake Bortles
The Packers signed three quarterbacks this offseason: Blake Bortles, Jacob Dolegala and Kurt Benkert. Of the three, Bortles is the most likely to have an impact.
If Rodgers doesn't return to the team before Week 1, Love should be given every opportunity to win the starting job. However, Bortles will be a valuable piece of quarterback insurance and can help fill the mentor role.
While Bortles never quite panned out as the Jacksonville Jaguars' franchise quarterback, he gained five years of starting experience and had his fair share of bright moments. In 2015, for example, Bortles passed for 4,428 yards and 35 touchdowns while adding 310 yards and two scores on the ground.
Bortles has a total of 73 starts on his NFL resume. He was a backup for the Los Angeles Rams in 2019 and spent time with the Denver Broncos and the Rams in 2020.
Having been on both ends of the quarterback spectrum—a high first-round pick and a practice-squad member—Bortles can provide Love insight and experience. He's the most seasoned quarterback on the roster sans Rodgers and could be a valuable teacher to Green Bay's younger signal-callers.
LB De'Vondre Campbell
Green Bay's lone non-quarterback move of 2021 free agency involved former Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals linebacker De'Vondre Campbell. He signed a one-year, $2 million deal that might prove to be one of the best bargains of the offseason.
Campbell appeared in all 16 games in each of the past four seasons for Arizona and Atlanta. Originally taken in the fourth round of the 2016 draft, Campbell was a full-time starter by the middle of his rookie season. He's played at least 79 percent of the defensive snaps in every season since.
A relatively recent addition, Campbell should nevertheless make an early impact on a run defense that ranked just 21st in yards per carry allowed.
Campbell has amassed an impressive 462 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 19 passes defended, 7.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in five pro seasons. Last year, he had 99 tackles, 69 solo stops and two sacks.
Expect Campbell to be a valuable addition to Green Bay's linebacker corps and a tremendous mid-offseason pickup.
