The Real Winners and Losers from UFC on ESPN 25

It was another in-between date for the UFC.

Seven days after a dual-title pay-per-view in suburban Phoenix and three weeks out from Conor McGregor's return to center stage, the MMA conglomerate was back on home turf at its Apex facility in Las Vegas for a lower-profile 12-bout show vying for viewers with the NBA and NHL playoffs and a busy night of boxing.

Asian-born featherweight veteran Chan Sung Jung, long billed as the "Korean Zombie," was back for his 10th career appearance in the Octagon—and first in eight months—against streaking contender Dan Ige, who'd arrived with seven wins in his last eight fights since losing his UFC debut in 2018.

It was the eighth main-event opportunity for the fourth-ranked Jung, who reached the UFC in 2011 and unsuccessfully challenged for a world title in 2013. Ige, meanwhile, was beaten in his lone main-event try against Calvin Kattar last July on Fight Island, but had since climbed to No. 8 at 145 pounds.

The trio of Jon Anik. Michael Bisping and Dominick Cruz handled blow-by-blow and commentary duties for the ESPN broadcast, and the B/R combat sports team was walking its weekend beat, too, to provide the definitive list of winners and losers across a card that began shortly after 4 p.m. ET and wrapped at 10.

