5 WWE and AEW Wrestlers Who Have Benefited Without a Live Audience

Photo credit: WWE.com

The outbreak of COVID-19 made 2020 a difficult year for everyone. Now that some semblance of normalcy is returning it's impossible to ignore how much live crowds add to professional wrestling. However, that doesn't mean we should discount how much some stars have developed during a tough situation.

Yes, some wrestlers like Cody Rhodes, Big Swole and Otis thrive in front of a live audience, and they struggled without its energy to play off of. But there is something to be said about the stars who adapted and improved.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, John Cena spoke on this phenomenon and how beneficial it has been for some like the reigning WWE Universal champion.

"This time without an audience has allowed performers like Roman Reigns, for example, to unobstructedly mold his character. If you send Roman from city to city with paying audiences, there may be some audiences that don't even care what he wants to say. They just want to boo him or cheer him or whatever.

"Without that, especially when developing a character or trying to get your message across or trying to hand someone your business card. I think Roman Reigns has absolutely needed this time. In it, he had developed himself, his personality and found out who he is. So now when he goes back to live audiences, they're not confused. He spent this 15-month block defining who he is, and he's the one who can benefit from that."

This is an excellent point. The Tribal Chief has been invaluable on SmackDown, and he may not have caught on as quickly outside of the ThunderDome, as fans would have jeered him or reacted favorably to his return. In this environment, he and Seth Rollins, for example, have more control over their presentation.

Reigns is the easiest choice, but let's take a look at five other wrestlers in WWE and All Elite Wrestling who have improved dramatically without live audiences.