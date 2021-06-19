UFC Vegas 29: Korean Zombie vs. Ige Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

Chris Unger/Getty Images

A fun featherweight main event between the Korean Zombie Chan Sung Jung and Dan Ige highlights the latest UFC Vegas event from the APEX Facility.

The Korean Zombie will be making his first appearance in 2021. The 29-year-old is no stranger to exciting fights and is coming off a vicious knockout in just 22 seconds.

The card also features an intriguing matchup in the heavyweight division. Rising prospect Serghei Spivac will face a tough test in veteran Aleksei Oleinik.

Marlon "Chito" Vera is also set to make an appearance on a six-fight main card. Here's a look at the complete schedule along with the latest odds and a closer look at the biggest fights of the night.