WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 18

Credit: WWE.com

Commander Azeez made his in-ring debut for SmackDown in the night’s first match, teaming with Intercontinental champion Apollo Crews to battle familiar foes Big E and Kevin Owens, all while the conspiracy-minded Sami Zayn sat in on commentary with Michael Cole and Pat McAfee.

Azeez flattened Big E with a suplex coming out of the commercial break as the heels isolated the former IC champion. An inverted suplex by Big E to Crews on the ring apron allowed him to recover enough to tag in Owens.

A spirited comeback by The Prizefighter failed to fuel the babyfaces to victory, though, as a well-timed distraction by Zayn to Owens left KO prone to the Nigerian Nail as Azeez and Crews picked up the win.

Result

Crews and Azeez defeated Owens and Big E

Grade

C+

Analysis

This was a bit of a disappointment, only because the talent involved would suggest it would have been much better. A poorly timed commercial break, without much of a sustained heat portion, nor a particularly great babyface comeback, hurt it.

What should have been a monumental debut for Azeez was overshadowed by the latest in the Owens-Zayn rivalry, which will end with a pay-per-view showdown between them Sunday night at Hell in a Cell, per a backstage confrontation between KO and WWE officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville.

There was nothing inherently wrong with any of it, it just lacked the spark you would have hoped from based on the pieces involved.