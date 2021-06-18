Winners and Losers from Celtics-Thunder Kemba Walker Trade

0 of 5

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Early Friday morning, news broke that the Boston Celtics had found a taker for Kemba Walker.

The Celtics traded Walker, a 2021 first-round pick (No. 16 overall) and a 2025 second-rounder to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Al Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 second-round pick.

The trade mostly swaps one burdensome contract for another, and Boston seemingly sweetened the pot with a first-round pick. But the 21-year-old Brown showed plenty of upside in 2020-21, and Horford makes significantly less than Walker annually.

The Thunder continue to add to their deep trove of picks, and there's little chance Walker will play a long-term role.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who first reported the trade, noted the Thunder "can work with Walker on what's next for him" like they did with Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony and Horford.

Whether that's a trade soon or some time at home (as was the case with Horford last season), it's clear Walker doesn't fit the timeline in OKC. The next chapter of his career will likely take place elsewhere.

With this kind of trade value established, though, the return the Thunder get for him will be worth watching. Given their modus operandi, they probably won't be willing to add sweeteners to a Walker deal.

With all that in mind, let's look at some potential winners and losers from this early trade.