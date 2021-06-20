5 NBA Teams That Could Look Completely Different Next Season

1 of 5

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

So much for summer vacation.

The Boston Celtics have already kept plenty busy since their five-game, first-round series loss to the Brooklyn Nets. Former president of basketball operations Danny Ainge retired, and former coach Brad Stevens stepped into that spot. Barely two weeks into his new role, Stevens authored a blockbuster, sending Kemba Walker and draft picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a package built around former Celtic Al Horford.

This could be only the beginning for a team that fell woefully short of expectations this season. The Celtics were supposed to contend for the crown; they went .500, had to punch their playoff ticket in the play-in tournament and were knocked out of the opening round.

Jayson Tatum is going nowhere. He's the organizational centerpiece. Jaylen Brown is probably staying put, too, though if the Portland Trail Blazers are ready to talk Damian Lillard trades (more on that later), Brown could conceivably top their wish list.

If the Celtics swing a big trade without sacrificing a star wing, that probably means the end of the road for their longest tenured player, Marcus Smart. It could also mean giving up a prospect or two such as Romeo Langford, Aaron Nesmith or Payton Pritchard to sweeten the offer and up the return.

Boston doesn't have much of consequence heading to free agency beyond deadline acquisition Evan Fournier. The Celtics presumably want to keep him for his support scoring, shooting and table-setting (and have more future financial flexibility after the Walker deal), but if an offense-starved shopper blows up his market, he could be out of the equation, too.