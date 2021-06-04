Damian Lillard on Blazers' 1st-Round Loss to Nuggets: Where We Are Isn't Good Enough

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard had little good to offer after his club was eliminated by the Denver Nuggets, 126-115, in Game 6 on Thursday.

Instead he stated the obvious: Portland can't contend as constructed.

It's the fourth time in the past five years Portland has failed to advance out of the first round, and this may be the year the Blazers front office has no choice but to change things up or risk getting stagnant.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.