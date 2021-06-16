The Top Candidate to Fill Every NBA Head Coaching Vacancy

0 of 6

Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA's coaching carousel got a few more open seats during a chaotic news day on Wednesday. The New Orleans Pelicans parted ways with Stan Van Gundy after just one season, and the Washington Wizards opted not to renew Scott Brooks' contract.

These two openings join four already available jobs: the Portland Trail Blazers, Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic.

There could be more coming, too.

If the Milwaukee Bucks lose to the Brooklyn Nets in the second round, there is widespread speculation that Mike Budenholzer will be fired. And given the uncertainty in the Dallas Mavericks organization (the team parted ways with longtime president of basketball operations Donnie Nelson on Wednesday), there's reason to wonder if Rick Carlisle could be next out despite recent reassurance from Mark Cuban.

As it stands right now, here are the top candidates for each of the currently open head coaching jobs.