Lakers' 2021 NBA Free-Agent Big Board, Top Players to Target

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have two lessons to take away from the 2020-21 NBA season.

First off, injuries are the worst. More specifically, injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis are the absolute worst. Once the Lakers lost Davis for good this postseason, they lost their hopes of competing, too.

There's not much L.A. can do with that information, though, beyond hoping the injury bug leaves this roster alone next season.

But the second season-long lesson could be critical in shaping this roster: The supporting cast isn't good enough. The Lakers wound up with redundancies in the frontcourt and not nearly enough shooters and shot-creators.

That needs to change this summer. L.A. doesn't have a big free-agent budget, so it needs to maximize every dollar it spends on internal and external free agents.