Eagles' Free-Agent Signings Who Will Make Biggest Impact Next Season

Howie Roseman did not have an easy job trying to improve the Philadelphia Eagles roster this offseason.

The team was set up for success in the draft with the trade of Carson Wentz and a trade down from the No. 6 pick, but Roseman's hands were fairly tied in free agency. Like many teams who were hurt by the falling salary cap, the Eagles found themselves among the most cash-strapped teams.

It led to plenty of departures. Wentz, Jalen Mills and DeSean Jackson are among those who won't be donning the Eagles' colors next season.

But the cupboard of incoming free agents isn't completely bare. Roseman was able to find some bargains out on the market who should be able to help.

Specifically, they are going to count on a few defenders to improve a defense that struggled last season. If they end up playing to their potential, the Eagles will be glad they brought them in.