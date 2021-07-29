Tre Mann's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Thunder Roster

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Tre Mann is off the board.

The Oklahoma City Thunder selected the Florida point guard with the No. 18 overall pick in the first round on Thursday. He joins a Thunder team that also added Adelaide 36ers guard Josh Giddey No. 6 overall.

Below, we'll take a look at Mann's scouting report and the roster of his new team.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Tre Mann

Position: PG/SG

Height: 6'4"

Pro Comparison: Darius Garland

Scouting Report: Mann's handle, pull-up shooting and floater game are suited for scoring at the NBA level. He'll look to improve on running offense and creating for teammates to become a lead guard.

Thunder Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Kemba Walker, PG: $35.2M (2024)

Josh Giddey, PG/SG: $5M (projected first-year salary, per RealGM)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG: $4.2M (2022)

Gabriel Deck, F: $3.7M (2024)

Aleksej Pokusevski, PF: $3M (2024)

Tre Mann, PG/SG: $2.4M (projected first-year salary, per RealGM)

Darius Bazley, SF: $2.4M (2023)

Ty Jerome, PG: $2.3M (2023)

Theo Maledon, PG: $2M (2024)

Kenrich Williams, SF: $2M (2023)

Isaiah Roby, SF: $1.6M (2023)

Luguentz Dort, SG: $1.3M (2023)

Charlie Brown, Jr.: $860K (2022)

Free Agents

Tony Bradley, C: RFA

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, SG: RFA

Deonte Burton, SF: UFA

Jaylen Hoard, F: RFA

Josh Hall, SF: RFA

After a tough freshman season, Mann was excellent as a sophomore, averaging 16 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from three.

The 20-year-old helped lead Florida to a 15-10 record and the second round of the NCAA men's tournament, where the Gators were upset by 15-seed Oral Roberts.

And his loss will be felt at Florida.

"We're not replacing Tre, you know, it's just not gonna happen," head coach Mike White told reporters in May. "His ability, his big-shot ability—as unique of an ability I would put up against anyone else in the draft."

Florida's loss is Oklahoma City's gain.