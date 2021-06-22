Projecting Where Evan Mobley Will Be Selected After 2021 NBA Draft Lottery

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets are surely feeling somewhat disappointed they didn't land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft after coming so close in Tuesday's lottery with the No. 2 pick.

But there is at least a silver lining waiting for draft day on July 29.

That will come in the form of USC big man Evan Mobley, as the projection here is Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham will go to the Detroit Pistons with the first pick. Houston will jump at the chance to take Mobley, who has the potential to eventually develop into one of the most versatile frontcourt players in the league.

The 20-year-old shined during his one season with the Trojans.

Mobley won the Pac-12 Player of the Year, the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year as a consensus All-American who averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.9 blocks and 2.4 assists per game.

He helped lead USC to the Elite Eight for the first time since the 2000-01 season and impressed on a national stage with double-doubles in NCAA men's tournament wins over Drake and Kansas, as well as 17 points in the Elite Eight loss to Gonzaga.

The first thing that jumps out about Mobley's game is his defense.

He is an elite rim-protector who can use his athleticism to cover plenty of ground and even guard ball-handlers in switches on pick-and-rolls. Offensively, he can score on the blocks or stretch his game to the outside if needed.

"Elite defensive potential and a modernized skill set result in a top-three draft case for Mobley," Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman wrote as he projected the USC product as the best big man in the draft. "His shot-blocking and movement to guard away from the basket seem sure to translate. And he demonstrated plenty of shooting touch, ball-handling skill for face-up scoring and passing to continue making offensive plays outside of easy finishes."

That type of skill set should help Mobley establish himself as one of Houston's key players as soon as his rookie season if it selects him with the No. 2 overall pick.