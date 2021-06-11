2021 NBA Draft: Ranking the Top 5 Prospects at Every Position

1 of 8

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Examples: Luka Doncic, Damian Lillard, Rajon Rondo

5. Sharife Cooper (Auburn, Freshman, No. 23 overall prospect)

No prospect in the draft registered a higher assist rate than Cooper, whose ball-handling, shiftiness, speed, passing skills and vision will surely translate to NBA playmaking. A 51.9 true shooting percentage highlights the trouble he had efficiently scoring at 6'1" and making jump shots. But even a worst-case Cooper should hold rotational value for his ability to put pressure on defenses with his breakdown penetration and create open looks for teammates.

4. Tre Mann (Florida, Sophomore, No. 17 overall prospect)

Mann should be viewed as a primary ball-handler based on his creation skill and the fact that he wasn't nearly as comfortable off the ball. The big question is whether he's an advanced enough playmaker to start at point guard or if his score-first game is better suited off the bench. Regardless, he'll carve out a regular NBA role with his ability to create and shoot off the dribble with a tough pull-up game and an elite floater.

3. Josh Giddey (Adelaide 36ers, 2002, No. 10 overall prospect)

Depending on what team Giddey goes to, he may wind up splitting ball-handling duties. But offense should run through his decision-making, passing and IQ. At 6'8", he doesn't require blow-by speed to make plays as a shot-maker, finisher or distributor. Giddey will never lead his team in scoring, but the NBL's assist leader figures to have a long, Ricky Rubio-like career as a reliable facilitator who helps run efficient offense.

2. Jalen Suggs (Gonzaga, Freshman, No. 4 overall prospect)

Whichever team drafts Suggs should make it a priority to quickly find him with an outlet pass to initiate transition. He's most effective in the open floor with his speed, strength and passing. He'll need to work on his handle for creation in the half court, but teams will still see a franchise lead guard with an ability to get downhill, set up teammates, shoot off the dribble (39.7 percent), use the floater (9-of-14) and force turnovers on defense.

1. Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State, Freshman, No. 1 overall prospect)

At 6'8", 220 pounds, Cade Cunningham isn't a traditional point guard. But he's too advanced on the ball to play him off of it. Offense needs to run through his creation, playmaking and shot-making skill, the way it does through Luka Doncic. Aside from being the best isolation scorer in the class (87th percentile), Cunningham is an outstanding passer who controls pace.