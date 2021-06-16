1 Big Regret Every NFL Team Should Have from the 2021 Offseason

0 of 32

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

We're still more than two months away from the start of the 2021 NFL regular season. However, with the draft and the early waves of free agency done, most of the significant offseason moves have been made.

As is always the case, some offseason decisions will fail.

Not every situation is controllable, of course. The New England Patriots probably had no real shot at retaining Tom Brady last offseason, but they likely regret watching him win a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay nonetheless. However, some can be controlled. The Cincinnati Bengals largely ignored their offensive line in 2020 and then watched rookie quarterback Joe Burrow suffer a devastating knee injury 10 games into his career.

Overpaying a player, losing a key veteran or missing out on a prime draft target are less extreme examples but still represent regrettable occurrences.

Here's a look at every NFL team's biggest potential offseason regret.